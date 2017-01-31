UMKC

January 31, 2017 9:34 PM

UMKC men have little trouble against Ottawa in 93-67 victory

Star news services

UMKC closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule Tuesday night with a 93-67 win over Ottawa at Municipal Auditorium.

It was a regular-season game for the Kangaroos (11-13) and an exhibition game for the Braves, an NAIA Division II team.

UMKC scored the first eight points of the game before Ottawa battled back and tied it at 13-13. The Kangaroos led 44-35 at halftime, then went on a 9-0 run to start the second half.

Kyle Steward and Broderick Newbill both scored 20 points for the Kangaroos, and Isaiah Ross added 16 points.

Ottawa’s Hollis Mitchell scored 16 points and Logan Bullinger had 13.

UMKC’s next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rio Grande Valley.

UMKC

