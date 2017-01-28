UMKC stumbles at home against Cal State Bakersfield

UMKC is in the middle of a three-game homestand and was coming off a win on Thursday night.
On Saturday, though, the Kangaroos were unable to add a win to that stretch. UMKC fell to California State Bakersfield 74-63 at Municipal Auditorium.
Kyle Steward came off the bench and led the Kangaroos with 14 points. UMKC’s leading scorer on the season LaVell Boyd finished with 13 points, eight in the second half.
Matt Smith scored a game-high 18 points for Cal State Bakersfield.
UMKC was outscored in the paint 42-18, and committed 23 turnovers to Cal State Bakersfield’s 17.
With the loss, UMKC dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Cal State Bakersfield improved to 14-7 and 5-1 in the WAC.
