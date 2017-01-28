UMKC struggles at Cal State Bakersfield

UMKC struggled to score on Saturday at California State Bakersfield. The result was a 52-33 loss for the Kangaroos.
UMKC started out well, building an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. But the Kangaroos were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.
Aries Washington had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Kangaroos, who shot 28.3 percent (13-46) for the game.
Jazmyne Bartee had 14 points, 10 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield.
With the loss, UMKC dropped to 6-14 overall and 1-6 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Cal State Bakersfield improved to 9-11 overall and 4-2 in the WAC.
