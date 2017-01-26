UMKC

January 26, 2017 8:31 PM

UMKC comes up big in second half for victory over Grand Canyon

Star news services

UMKC opened up a three-game home stand with a comeback victory on Thursday night.

After falling behind by double digits in the first half, the Kangaroos got things going in the second half and beat Grand Canyon 83-77 at Municipal Auditorium.

UMKC trailed Grand Canyon 42-30 at the break but outscored Grand Canyon 53-35 in the second half.

LaVell Boyd had 24 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals for UMKC. Boyd made just 6 of 15 field goals, but he hit 11 of 13 free throws. Boyd scored 20 of his points in the second half. The Kangaroos quickly erased the halftime deficit with a 15-2 run to open the second half.

Broderick Newbill added 20 points and Kyle Steward finished with 14 for the Kangaroos (10-12, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

DeWayne Russell scored a game-high 27 points for the Antelopes, who dropped to 13-8 and 3-2 in the WAC.

UMKC will play host to California State Bakersfield on Saturday night at Municipal.

UMKC

