UMKC downed at conference leader New Mexico State

UMKC could not keep up with Western Athletic Conference leader New Mexico State on Saturday night.
New Mexico State rolled past UMKC 94-71 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The loss was the second straight for the Kangaroos, who fell to 9-12 overall and 2-3 in the WAC.
The Aggies, meanwhile, are 18-2 and 5-0 in conference and have won 16 straight games. The Aggies haven’t lost since Nov. 18 and are tied with Oregon for the third-longest active winning streak in the country. Gonzaga has the longest at 19 and Kansas has 18.
LaVell Boyd led UMKC with 18 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Xavier Bishop and Broderick Newbill each scored 11 for the Kangaroos.
Ian Baker scored 20 points and Jemerrio Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies.
