UMKC women end eight-game losing streak with shot at buzzer

What a way to end a losing streak.
The UMKC women put an end to their eight-game skid with a dramtic buzzer-beating victory at Swinney Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon.
In the final seconds of the game against Utah Valley, with the score tied 63-63, India Johnson banked home a three-pointer from near midcourt for the 66-63 win.
There would have been no such shot from Johnson had it not been for a heads-up effort from UMKC’s Lyndsay Leikem.
UMKC had missed a previous shot with the game winding down, but Leikem battled for the rebound in the middle of the lane, grabbed it while falling to her knees and batted it back to Johnson in the middle of the floor.
Johnson took care of the rest.
Hey @SportsCenter, how's this for a #SCtop10 play? It's a #WACTop5 for sure! pic.twitter.com/thWUdctyn6— WAC (@WACSports) January 14, 2017
Forward Kristen Moore led the way for UMKC with 19 points and seven rebounds.
UMKC guard Samantha Waldron added 17 points and four assists, while Johnson finished with 10 points for the game.
The Kangaroos shot 52 percent (26 of 50) from the field for the game, compared to Utah Valley’s 45.2 percent (19 of 42). And UMKC outscored Utah Valley 28-16 on points in the paint.
Taylor Gordon had a game-high 20 points for Utah Valley.
With the victory UMKC improved to 6-11 overall and 1-3 in the Western Athletic Conference. Utah Valley fell to 6-12, 1-2.
The Kangaroos’ previous victory was Dec. 7 at home against Missouri-St. Louis.
UMKC will play host to New Mexico State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Comments