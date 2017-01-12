UMKC

January 12, 2017 10:56 PM

UMKC picks up road win at Seattle

Star news services

Kyle Steward scored 21 points and hauled in nine rebounds as UMKC picked up a 84-68 victory at the University of Seattle on Thursday night.

It was the second straight victory for the Kangaroos, who improved to 9-10 overall and 2-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Seattle dropped to 8-9 and 0-2.

LaVell Boyd, UMKC’s leading scorer on the season, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

UMKC outrebounded Seattle 40-38.

The Kangaroos will continue a three-game road trip with a game at Utah Valley on Saturday night.

UMKC

