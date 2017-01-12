UMKC

January 12, 2017 8:45 PM

Losing streak reaches eight games for UMKC women

Star news services

The UMKC’s women’s basketball team was unable to put an end to its losing streak on Thursday night at Swinney Recreation Center.

The Kangaroos were beaten by Seattle 75-65 in a Western Athletic Conference game.

The loss was the eighth straight for the Kangaroos, who fell to 5-11 overall and 0-3 in the WAC.

Seattle improved to 5-12, 2-0.

Kristen Moore scored a game-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Kangaroos, who led at the half 36-34. Samantha Waldron added 19 points for UMKC.

Seattle took control of the game with a run in the fourth quarter.

UMKC outrebounded Seattle 38-29 but was outscored in the paint 34-26.

UMKC is scheduled to play host to Utah Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

UMKC

