UMKC ends six-game losing streak

UMKC notched its first conference victory of the season on Saturday night.
The Kangaroos snapped a six-game skid overall with an 83-79 victory over Texas Rio Grande Valley at Municipal Auditorium.
UMKC improved to 8-10 and 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-10, 1-1) was coming off a win at Chicago State in its WAC opener on Thursday.
LaVell Boyd and Isaiah Ross each scored 17 for the Kangaroos. Boyd and Ross were both 3 of 6 on three-pointers.
Xavier McDaniel Jr. scored a game-high 20 points for the Vaqueros.
