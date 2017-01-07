UMKC

January 7, 2017 9:33 PM

UMKC ends six-game losing streak

Star news services

UMKC notched its first conference victory of the season on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos snapped a six-game skid overall with an 83-79 victory over Texas Rio Grande Valley at Municipal Auditorium.

UMKC improved to 8-10 and 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-10, 1-1) was coming off a win at Chicago State in its WAC opener on Thursday.

LaVell Boyd and Isaiah Ross each scored 17 for the Kangaroos. Boyd and Ross were both 3 of 6 on three-pointers.

Xavier McDaniel Jr. scored a game-high 20 points for the Vaqueros.

UMKC

