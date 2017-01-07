UMKC women lose seventh straight game

The UMKC women had a tough time getting anything going, particulary in the second quarter, in a WAC road game at Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.
That was a recipe for a rout. UMKC lost to Texas Rio Grande Valley 74-39 in Edinburg, Texas.
UMKC trailed Texas Rio Grande Valley 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Kangaroos went cold in the second. Texas Rio Grande Valley outscored UMKC 21-2 in the second period and completely controlled the game from there.
Ceidra Coleman led the Kangaroos with nine points.
UMKC, which has lost seven straight, dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the WAC. Texas Rio Grande Valley improved to 12-6, 2-0.
