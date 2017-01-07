UMKC

January 7, 2017 9:05 PM

UMKC women lose seventh straight game

Star news services

The UMKC women had a tough time getting anything going, particulary in the second quarter, in a WAC road game at Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

That was a recipe for a rout. UMKC lost to Texas Rio Grande Valley 74-39 in Edinburg, Texas.

UMKC trailed Texas Rio Grande Valley 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Kangaroos went cold in the second. Texas Rio Grande Valley outscored UMKC 21-2 in the second period and completely controlled the game from there.

Ceidra Coleman led the Kangaroos with nine points.

UMKC, which has lost seven straight, dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the WAC. Texas Rio Grande Valley improved to 12-6, 2-0.

