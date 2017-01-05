UMKC

January 5, 2017 10:12 PM

UMKC women lose at New Mexico State

Star news services

The UMKC women got off to tough start to Western Athletic Conference play.

The Kangaroos lost to New Mexico State 78-72 at Las Cruces, N.M. on Thursday night.

Aries Washington led the Kangaroos (5-9) with 18 points, while Kristen Moore had 13 points with a game-high 11 rebounds. Samantha Waldron, who came in averaging 14.8 points per game, finished with 10 points against the Aggies.

Moriah Mack had a game-high 20 points for New Mexico State. Mack was 4 of 5 on three-pointers

UMKC shot 51.7 percent (30 for 58) from the field for the game, compared to New Mexico State’s 42. 6 percent (29 for 68). But the Aggies made 14 of 30 three-point shots (46.7 percent), while the Kangaroos were a cold 3 for 14 (21.4).

UMKC

