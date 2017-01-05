UMKC women lose at New Mexico State

The UMKC women got off to tough start to Western Athletic Conference play.
The Kangaroos lost to New Mexico State 78-72 at Las Cruces, N.M. on Thursday night.
Aries Washington led the Kangaroos (5-9) with 18 points, while Kristen Moore had 13 points with a game-high 11 rebounds. Samantha Waldron, who came in averaging 14.8 points per game, finished with 10 points against the Aggies.
Moriah Mack had a game-high 20 points for New Mexico State. Mack was 4 of 5 on three-pointers
UMKC shot 51.7 percent (30 for 58) from the field for the game, compared to New Mexico State’s 42. 6 percent (29 for 68). But the Aggies made 14 of 30 three-point shots (46.7 percent), while the Kangaroos were a cold 3 for 14 (21.4).
