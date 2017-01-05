UMKC loses in WAC opener to New Mexico State

2:04 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm Pause

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Staley senior Julian Ross wins Simone Award

0:44 Bishop Miege football players and fans celebrate winning the state championship

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration