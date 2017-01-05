UMKC loses in WAC opener to New Mexico State

UMKC opened up its Western Athletic Conference schedule with a loss on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.
The Kangaroos lost to WAC power New Mexico State 77-64.
LaVell Boyd, UMKC’s leading scorer, had a difficult go of it from the field against the Aggies, but he still led the Kangaroos in scoring with 15 points. Boyd made 3 of 13 shots from the field, including 1 of 6 on three pointers. Boyd was 8 of 10 on free throws and had four rebounds.
Kyle Steward led UMKC with 12 rebounds.
Braxton Huggins had the hot hand for New Mexico State. Huggins scored 31 points, 18 of those on 6-of-11 three-point shooting.
With the loss, UMKC dropped to 7-10. New Mexico State improved to 14-2.
New Mexico State now leads the all-time series against UMKC 7-1.
The Kangaroos will play host to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium.
