UMKC sees game slip away in second half of loss to USC Upstate

UMKC jumped out to a big halftime lead, but South Carolina Upstate bounced back in the second half for an 84-75 victory Monday night at Municipal Auditorium.
The Kangaroos (7-9) were up by 13 points at the half but were outscored 57-35 after halftime.
USC Upstate shot just 29 percent in the first half and 64.5 percent in the second half. UMKC made 52 percent of its shots before halftime and just 36.7 in the second half.
Senior guard LaVell Boyd, who came into the game averaging 19.8 points per game, led UMKC with 16 points. He was eight of 10 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Isaiah Ross came off the bench and scored 12 points for the Kangaroos, and senior guard Dashawn King added 10 points.
Sophomore guard Mike Cunningham scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half for the Spartans (10-7).
USC Upstate senior center Michael Buchanan had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Spartans outrebounded the Kangaroos 41-30. USC Upstate scored 19 points off turnovers, and UMKC could manage just six.
