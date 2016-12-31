UMKC

UMKC women finish nonconference schedule with loss at Stony Brook

The UMKC women finished up nonconference play with a tough loss on Saturday.

The Kangaroos fell to Stony Brook 57-55 in Long Island, N.Y.

UMKC dropped to 5-8 ahead of its Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday at New Mexico State.

Stony Brook improved to 7-6.

UMKC got its final lead of the game at 55-54 on a three-pointer by India Johnson with 1 minute, 8 seconds left. But Davion Wingate’s three-point play with 4 seconds left proved to be the winner for Stony Brook. Wingate finished with a game-high 19 points.

Johnson, who went to Shawnee Mission North, led UMKC with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field.

Kristen Moore and Ceidra Coleman each added 11 points for the Kangaroos.

UMKC

