December 28, 2016 7:48 PM

La Salle rallies to beat UMKC women’s basketball team, 64-59

PHILADELPHIA

La Salle used a 17-8 run in the final eight minutes to rally past UMKC 64-59 Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Griffin led the Explorers (8-4) with 27 points and seven rebounds.

La Salle made 13 of 16 free-throw attempts, while UMKC went 1 for 3.

“Our effort was certainly there tonight, but you’re going to make it challenging to win on the road sending your opponent to the free-throw line as often as we did,” UMKC coach Marsha Frese said. “The third quarter was a back-breaker with nine points just at the line.”

Samantha Waldron scored a team-high 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting for UMKC (5-7).

Next up for the Roos is a matchup with Stony Brook at noon Saturday in Long Island.

