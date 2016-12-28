La Salle rallies to beat UMKC women’s basketball team, 64-59

La Salle used a 17-8 run in the final eight minutes to rally past UMKC 64-59 Wednesday afternoon.
Amy Griffin led the Explorers (8-4) with 27 points and seven rebounds.
La Salle made 13 of 16 free-throw attempts, while UMKC went 1 for 3.
“Our effort was certainly there tonight, but you’re going to make it challenging to win on the road sending your opponent to the free-throw line as often as we did,” UMKC coach Marsha Frese said. “The third quarter was a back-breaker with nine points just at the line.”
Samantha Waldron scored a team-high 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting for UMKC (5-7).
Next up for the Roos is a matchup with Stony Brook at noon Saturday in Long Island.
Comments