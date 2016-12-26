UMKC’s LaVell Boyd receives WAC player of the week honor

UMKC senior guard LaVell Boyd has been chosen the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Boyd scored a career-high 32 points in a 77-66 loss to UT Martin on Dec. 20 at Municipal Auditorium. He tied a career high with seven three-pointers and became the first UMKC player with 30 or more points in a game since Dec. 28, 2014.
The weekly honor is the second for Boyd with the Kangaroos. He also received the recognition in the final week of the 2015-16 season.
Boyd ranks second in the WAC in scoring with 20.2 points per game. UMKC plays Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Starkville, Miss.
