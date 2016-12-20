UMKC women lose 86-75 to Northern Illinois

UMKC’s women lost their second straight game in the Roo Holiday Classic, falling 86-75 to Northern Illinois on Tuesday at Swinney Recreation Center.
Junior guard Samantha Waldron scored 18 points for the Kangaroos (5-6). She scored a career-high 37 points in Monday’s 77-69 loss to Southern Illinois.
Senior guard Ceidra Coleman added 17 points for UMKC, including 11 in the first half, and junior guard Aries Washington — who went to North Kansas City High School —scored 12 in the game.
The Kangaroos trailed 44-36 at halftime.
Cassidy Glenn scored 26 points for Northern Illinois (7-4).
