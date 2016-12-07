UMKC women hold off Missouri-St. Louis 60-45

UMKC’s women’s basketball team got off to a slow start Wednesday against Missouri-St. Louis before pulling out a 60-45 victory at Swinney Recreation Center.
The Kangaroos (5-3) made two of 14 shots and trailed 10-8 after one period. UMKC led 23-16 at halftime.
UMKC made 53.8 percent of its shots in the second half.
Samantha Waldron led UMKC with 13 points, and Ceidra Coleman chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Waldron scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The Kangaroos held the Tritons (4-3) to 35.6 percent shooting in the game and forced 19 turnovers.
UMKC’s next game is 1 p.m. Saturday against Nebraska Omaha at Municipal Auditorium.
