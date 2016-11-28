LaVell Boyd stays hot in UMKC’s win over Southeast Missouri State

LaVell Boyd had the hot hand for UMKC on Monday night in an 86-75 home victory over Southeast Missouri State.
He hit 12 straight free throws and scored 24 points for the Kangaroos. Boyd has scored 20-plus points in four straight games and has at least 18 points in his last six games.
He also had a career-high seven assists for UMKC, 5-2.
Broderick Robinson added 15 points for UMKC, and Kyle Steward had 13. Robinson made all three of his three-pointers and the Kangaroos tied a season-high with 12 threes.
Denzel Mahoney led Southeast Missouri State, 3-3, with 20 points.
