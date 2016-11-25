UMKC men pour in points in 97-82 win over Arkansas-Monticello

LaVell Boyd had the hot hand Friday night in UMKC’s 97-82 win over Division II Arkansas-Monticello at Municipal Auditorium.
Boyd made four three-pointers and scored 21 points for the Kangaroos, 4-2. Boyd scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as UMKC took a 21-15 lead.
Freshman Xavier Bishop added a season-best 17 points for UMKC. Bishop eclipsed his previous career-high of nine points in the first half when he had 10 points in 11 minutes.
Martez Harrison, averaging 17.2 points, was held to 13 points for the Kangaroos.
UMKC shot 32.3 percent from the field in the first half and had just a 36-34 halftime lead.
Derylton Hill led Arkansas-Monticello with 23 points and seven rebounds.
