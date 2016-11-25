UMKC women fall to Western Michigan in Plaza Lights Classic

UMKC’s women’s basketball team couldn’t hold on to its halftime lead and lost 66-54 to Western Michigan on Friday in the Plaza Lights Classic.
The Kangaroos, 1-3, took a 25-23 lead into the break.
Aries Washington, who played for North Kansas City in high school, and Paige Husa came off the bench and scored 10 points each for the Kangaroos. UMKC’s Kiana Law had 11 rebounds.
UMKC shot 33.8 percent from the field in the game.
Marley Hill scored 19 points for Western Michigan, 2-2. The Broncos won despite committing 22 turnovers.
