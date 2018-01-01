Top sports storylines at Mizzou in 2018 start with Porter, include Lock

More Videos 4:46 Quarterback Drew Lock on how Heupel's departure impacts his decision to stay at Mizzou Pause 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 0:28 Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 2:08 Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Quarterback Drew Lock on how Heupel's departure impacts his decision to stay at Mizzou Missouri quarterback Drew Lock discusses offensive coordinator Josh Heupel taking the Central Florida job and how it impacts his decision to come back to school. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock discusses offensive coordinator Josh Heupel taking the Central Florida job and how it impacts his decision to come back to school. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock discusses offensive coordinator Josh Heupel taking the Central Florida job and how it impacts his decision to come back to school. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star