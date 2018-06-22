This week in Mizzou recruiting: MPJ, Maliq Carr, Caleb Love and an ode to coaches

Good afternoon. This week’s edition is later than usual but you can thank the NBA Draft for that. I’m on short sleep but still wanted to get an edition out, so don’t say I don’t love you all.
Let’s go.
Porter Jr. waits to get taken
Last night, I ran into a longtime friend, Josh Newman, who covers Monmouth for the Asbury Park Press. I told him I expected to get out of the Barclays Center at a reasonable hour because Michael Porter Jr. was expected to go six or seven picks in.
He laughed.
“You’re in for a long night kid,” he told me.
I laughed. I thought he was nuts.
Well, he wasn’t.
I didn’t put Denver on the list of areas that could impact Missouri’s recruiting in my Wednesday story, because as Porter said, the Nuggets weren’t tied to him at all during the draft process.
Colorado is a state that Missouri can recruit naturally because of geography, but it’s not a place that regularly produces a ton of top talent like say, Chicago, Dallas or Atlanta.
So while it’s still something to keep an eye on, I don’t know if it will have the rewards that some of those other markets would. Nevertheless, we’ll keep an eye out on that situation.
Kyren Williams heads to South Bend
It was St. Patrick’s Day for Kyren Williams, a three-star athlete out of Vianney High in St. Louis, on Thursday. The 5-foot-10 athlete announced his commitment to the Notre Dame football team.
I don’t think Williams’ decision disrupts any of the momentum Barry Odom and Co. have in St. Louis, especially since the Jack Buford commitment.
Williams chose Notre Dame over Michigan.
Wide receiver Marcus Washington could commit within the next week or two and he’s a prospect many have believed Missouri is in good shape for. Washington celebrated the commitment of Ohio quarterback Connor Bazelak to Missouri and is taking a visit to Ohio State this weekend.
Should Washington commit to Missouri, that should wash any doubt away that Williams’ commitment hurt the Tigers.
If Washington goes elsewhere, it certainly hurts.
Speaking of Bazelak …
Missouri got its quarterback of the future (?) when Bazelak announced his commitment on Sunday night.
He was at the top of Missouri’s board and like I said, had the likes of Washington and other recruits celebrating the news.
The backup quarterback situation is a very fascinating dynamic for Missouri because it’s the first time Odom will be having to change personnel at the position as a head coach.
That’s why it’s tough to gauge Bazelak’s chances of playing early.
Maybe Taylor Powell wins the backup job and shows a lot of promise early on. Same for Lindsey Scott. It’s just too early.
So while he’s a great prospect to build a class around, it’s too early to see how quickly he can get on the field.
Carr drives through CoMo
Oak Park wideout Maliq Carr, a 2020 prospect, took unofficial visits to Missouri and Iowa this week. Carr is the son of Missouri basketball assistant Cornell Mann and could also get on the Tigers radar for hoops as well.
Carr has said before that he’s interested in playing both sports in college, if the situation presents itself. A few people have asked me about that, which is why I’d like to bring up a small story from my first job when I was about 10.
My father owned a pharmacy for nearly 30 years and has been an adjunct professor at Long Island University-Brooklyn for just as long. He regularly hired student-athletes who were pharmacy majors, knowing that their schedules made it tough for them to get jobs.
A soccer player we hired, Ryan Vanderkin, had a roommate who played soccer and ran track every offseason.
My mom once asked him while dropping us off on a delivery how realistic it is to play two sports in college.
“He doesn’t even play major contact sports,” Ryan said of his roommate. “And yet he’s wiped all year round.”
Drew Lock once talked about playing both sports in college, that didn’t happen. Marquise Doherty (remember him?) came to Missouri wanting to play baseball and football and only focused on one per semester before leaving campus to pursue baseball opportunities in junior college.
It’s possible, but it’s early and Carr’s recruitment is still in the infant stages. But for those that ask about the possibility of it, you can’t blame a kid for picking one over the other. It sounds unbelievably difficult to pull off.
Speaking of Carr…
Last Sunday was Father’s Day and I couldn’t help but see my old boss Gabe DeArmond’s story on how Cuonzo Martin and Odom prefer to leave their kids and their coaches alone when it comes to youth sports.
Carr’s visit reminded me of a short conversation I had with his dad about his recruitment during the basketball season. I used the word short, because Mann essentially said he stays out of it. He talks to his son about how to handle it, but truly wants it to be his own decision.
Which reminded me of a similar recruitment…
Missouri looked into tight end Reece Leitao, whose father Dave is the head coach at DePaul and a former Tigers basketball assistant. Leitao ended up signing with Texas but I remember him telling me his father’s role in the recruiting process.
Dave Leitao was also very hands off. His son went on a lot of visits on his own and Reece told me after each visit or coaches call, his dad would ask him what they asked him, how he responded and how he would have handled it if he were recruiting himself.
Missouri wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile told me during my days on the high school football beat that he took a similar approach with his son Alex, a current Tigers receiver. Ofodile’s college teammate Victor Bailey told me the same thing with his son Victor Jr., who ultimately signed with Oregon for basketball.
My point is, we live in a world where kids play musical AAU teams and reclassify up and down a year as if school is a game of Chutes and Ladders. It’s cool to see the guys that do this for a living take a backseat to the process, especially in a world where parents act like their kids' agents from a young age. Those guys do that for a reason and more should follow.
Feeling the Love
Missouri hosted 2020 CBC guard Caleb Love for an unofficial visit on Monday. I coincidentally wrote about him the same day.
The Tigers also hosted his AAU teammate Luke Kasubke for an unofficial visit on Friday.
Some have said that the Tigers have now recently hosted all three under-16 Bradley Beal Elite players, which includes Cam’Ron Fletcher, but I’m told Fletcher’s visit from a few weeks ago fell through.
Fletcher injured his ankle at the Nike Elite 100 camp and recently posted on Instagram that he might miss the Peach Jam. That remains to be seen, but I think Missouri is still in good shape with him regardless of his visit.
Team effort
I talked to Rod Thompson, father of 2020 Missouri target Bryce and an AAU coach for OKC Run PWP, for my MPJ recruiting impact story, and he said something interesting when talking about his son’s recruitment. Bryce is a top-40 player.
He said he’s a big fan of Martin but also cited his relationship with Marco Harris, the Tigers director of player development. Harris is Martin’s best friend since childhood and previously coached for OKC Run PWP and Thompson’s high school Booker T. Washington. My colleague Aaron Reiss did a spectacular story on Harris in November.
It just goes to show how important every member of a coaching staff is, regardless of title.
