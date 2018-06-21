Is Mizzou QB Drew Lock a Heisman Trophy candidate? According to this video, yes

Last week, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock downplayed any Heisman Trophy buzz surrounding him as he enters his senior season.
“I just go about my business the same way that I have,” Lock said. “... We have a lot of stuff to get done this summer for that to be something we even worry about.”
The rising senior from Lee’s Summit might feel that way, but that hasn’t stopped the Mizzou athletic department from beginning to promote Lock as a candidate for college football’s top individual honor.
On Thursday, the football program tweeted a video and graphic touting Lock as a Heisman candidate for the first time. Check them out below:
