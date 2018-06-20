The Mizzou football program will face this opponent for the first time in 2021

The Missouri football program’s 2021 schedule now has just one remaining opening, as Central Michigan announced on Wednesday that it will play the Tigers in Columbia on Sept. 4, 2021.
In addition to the home game against the Chippewas, Mizzou has non-conference games at Boston College (Sept. 25) and vs. North Texas (Oct. 16) on its 2021 schedule.
Missouri and Central Michigan have never played against one another before. The Chippewas are entering their fourth season under head coach John Bonamego, who has led them to three bowl games.
Mizzou’s 2019 and 2020 schedules are already complete.
