A week after visiting Mizzou, this class of 2019 quarterback committed to the Tigers

Missouri football’s 2019 class has its quarterback. His name is Connor Bazelak.
Bazelak — a 6-foot-4, pro-style quarterback from Dayton, Ohio — announced his commitment to Mizzou in a tweet on Sunday evening. He became the fourth player from the class of 2019 to commit to MU, along with offensive lineman Jack Buford, athlete Anthony Watkins and defensive back Aidan Harrison.
“I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me an opportunity to play at the next level. Also, to everyone in my life that has made me a better person and Quarterback,” Bazelak wrote in his tweet. “With that being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri!!!”
Rivals ranks Bazelak as the class of 2019’s No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country, while 247 Sports lists him as the No. 20 player at his position. He held scholarship offers from numerous Power Five programs, including Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Ultimately, he picked Mizzou a week after taking an official visit to Columbia.
Missouri is still without a clear successor to rising senior Drew Lock, who has been a starter since midway through his freshman season.
Comments