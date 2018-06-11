Barry Odom picks up two pledges, loses one and offers a Maclin in big recruiting weekend

It was an interesting weekend for Barry Odom.
The Missouri football coach picked up a pair of commitments, lost his top pledge for 2019 and offered a relative of one of the program's most legendary players. All of this went on while the program hosted numerous top recruits for a seven-on-seven tournament.
Missouri landed a commitment for 2018 from wide receiver Chritauskie Dove from Denton, Texas, the same program that produced former Tigers wideout Bud Sasser. Dove told The Star that he isn’t sure when he will enroll with the program because it’s waiting on another recruit to make the same decision. He said it could be as soon as the summer or as late as January.
A 6-foot-3 wideout, Dove is similar on film to current Tiger Emanuel Hall, who is a consistent deep threat and takes the top off of defenses.
Odom landed another 2019 prospect out of Texas in running back Anthony Watkins. A two-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Missouri was one of Watkins’ better offers. He also had offers from North Texas, Texas State, New Mexico and Texas Tech.
Watkins joins Jack Buford and Aidan Harrison, a defensive back from Michigan as the three pledges in Missouri’s 2019 class. Wide receiver Shamar Nash was committed to Mizzou but flipped to Arkansas after an official visit in Fayetteville.
Nash’s commitment had been rocky for months, as he took unofficial visits to other programs before taking an official to Arkansas and Memphis, his hometown school. He plays at IMG Academy in Florida. Nash also hadn’t posted much about Mizzou on his social media accounts recently.
After the seven-on-seven tournaments wrapped up, Missouri offered three prospects from Kirkwood, outside of St. Louis, including Jay Maclin, a 2020 wide receiver. Maclin is the cousin of Jeremy Maclin, a former Missouri All-American and Chiefs wide receiver. Jeremy Maclin, who most recently played with the Ravens, is currently a free agent.
Jay Maclin also holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Kentucky. He’s previously called Missouri his “dream school” but has been more reserved on that statement since the recent uptick in his recruitment.
