St. Louis lineman picks Mizzou, tells other recruits there 'We're coming for you'

Jack Buford, an offensive lineman rated among the top 10 football recruits in Missouri for the Class of 2019, committed to play for the Mizzou Tigers on Wednesday.
In a ceremony at Lutheran North High School, Buford drew an M-I-Z chant when he put on a MU hat, signifying his intent.
He gave shoutouts to Jalani Williams, Marcus Washington, Ira Henry and a few other St. Louis recruits for 2019. Buford's commitment could help Tigers coach Barry Odom recruit the St. Louis area.
"We're coming for you," Buford said. "Somehow I have to get the rest of the players in St. Louis and bring them home with me. They’re always going to think of the kids that stay home. It’s our home state. It’s our hometown. It’s our state. It’s the Show-Me state. It starts now."
This story will be updated
Comments