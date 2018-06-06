Check out Mizzou basketball's home and road SEC opponents for next season

The SEC should a loaded conference once again next season, and Missouri learned a bit about how hard its schedule will be on Wednesday, when the conference announced the home and road opponents for each league member.
The league will announce dates for games at a later time, but here are some of the highlights from Mizzou’s conference games:
- The Tigers play potential league contenders Auburn and Tennessee on the road.
- That game at Tennessee will be Cuonzo Martin’s first time coaching in Knoxville since he departed the school for California following a Sweet 16 run in 2014.
- Tennessee is one of five teams Missouri will play twice during the regular season. The others are: Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
- Mizzou will play Kentucky — a team that will likely be ranked in the top five in the country during the preseason — just once next season. The Tigers will host the Wildcats, whom they beat at Mizzou Arena this past season.
Mizzou’s home SEC opponents
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Mississippi
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
Mizzou’s away SEC opponents
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
Comments