Pitcher Michael Plassmeyer becomes Mizzou's first player taken in 2018 MLB Draft

Pitcher Michael Plassmeyer became the first Missouri Tigers player to be selected in the 2018 MLB Draft when the Seattle Mariners chose him on Tuesday in the fourth round with the 118th overall pick.
Plassmeyer, a 6-foot-2 lefty, went 5-4 this season and posted a 3.05 ERA while pitching a team-leading 91 1/3 innings for the Tigers. He struck out 103 batters. Against SEC competition, Plassmeyer’s WHIP was 1.15.
His junior season was by far his best collegiate one yet. He attributed part of his success to standing further on the left side of the mound, which lowers his release point. He also tweaked his curveball grip this season.
During the spring, Mizzou baseball coach Steve Bieser said an uptick in Plassmeyer’s velocity and an increased variety of pitches paired with the pitcher’s strong command to create “artwork when you see him go out there.”
Here's Baseball America's evaluation of the pitcher: "Plassmeyer is a back-of-the-rotation starter who has earned notice as a useful draftee because of his reliability and plus control. Plassmeyer gained a tick to his fastball this year, although he still sits at a modest 86-90 mph although he’ll now bump 92 early in outings. He’s also improved his slider this year, refining it into an average offering. His changeup is a below-average pitch at this point."
The assigned signing bonus for the 118th overall pick is approximately $469,400.
Comments