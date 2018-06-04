How this week's MLB Draft could shape Missouri's baseball roster for next season

Monday marks the start of the three-day long MLB Draft and Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser will learn a lot about his team this week.
Missouri has 11 total players and recruits that could hear their name called, including a few key underclassmen who could turn pro. Last year, Bieser lost the majority of his top junior-college recruits to the draft and could see some high school signees deflect to the pros. The first and second rounds of the draft are on Monday; rounds 3-10 are Tuesday and rounds 11-40 are Wednesday.
Here’s where Missouri’s players and recruits currently sit going into Monday night:
Michael Plassmeyer: The junior left-hander from St. Louis emerged as one of the Tigers' most reliable arms this season and is the No. 169 ranked prospect in the MLB.com Top 200. His fastball only sits between 87-90 mph but he throws with a high spin rate. The 6-foot-2 hurler could be Missouri’s first player off the board as he could go as high as the third round.
Bryce Montes De Oca: Arguably the prospect with the highest ceiling, the Lawrence native has velocity up to 100 mph but has battled injuries. The 6-foot-7 right-hander was 6-4 this past season with a 3.13 ERA and held hitters to a .171 batting average. He’s ranked No. 138 in the MLB.com Top 200 and has some leverage with teams as he still has a year of eligibility remaining. He is projected to go between the fifth and 10th rounds.
Brett Bond: The senior catcher returned to school for his final season despite being taken by the World Series champion Houston Astros. He hit .268 and Missouri’s pitchers enjoyed working with him. He’ll likely go on the second day.
Trey Dillard: A junior-college signee, Dillard is ranked No. 140 in the MLB.com Top 200. Dillard is a right-handed pitcher who can hit 98 on the gun but is a raw prospect who is 19. Should he pass on the pros, he would make an immediate impact in Missouri’s rotation.
Seth Halvorsen: This high school signee is another interesting case to watch for Missouri. A Minnesota native, Halvorsen wants to play shortstop at the next level while pro teams prefer him pitching. The No. 162 ranked prospect in the MLB.com Top 200, his fastball sits between 92-95 and he also throws a curveball and changeup.
Trey Harris: The foot-stompin’ power hitter was the face of the program this past season as he hit .316 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. The outfielder is only 5 feet 10, which could hurt him from being a higher pick, but he’s got a good glove and will likely hear his name early on day three.
Brian Sharp: The Liberty native is an interesting prospect to watch this week because he had a great year on the mound and at the plate for Missouri. Sharp hit .321 with eight home runs while playing all over the infield and was also 4-0 on the mound with a 3.38 ERA. He can also play catcher if needed. He’s projected to go between rounds 15 and 20 and it will be interesting to see whether he gets taken as a hitter or pitcher. He could also return to Mizzou.
Andy Toelken: The senior right-hander went 6-3 with a 3.77 ERA and had 48 strikeouts compared to 19 walks. He’s another projected day-three draftee.
Missouri juniors Jordan Gubelman, a right-handed pitcher, outfielder Zach Hanna and left-handed hurler Tyler LaPlante are also possible draft picks.
