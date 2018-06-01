Podcast: How Jontay Porter impacts next season and Mizzou's future recruiting efforts

With Jontay Porter opting to return to Missouri for his sophomore year, the next Mizzou basketball season became a lot more interesting.
Can the Tigers challenge for a second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid? And how would success next season impact Cuonzo Martin's effort to recruit the 2019 and 2020 classes, which are loaded with local talent?
In the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, The Star's Mizzou beat writers, Aaron Reiss and Alex Schiffer, tackle both of those topics. Listen below:
