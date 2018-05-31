Here are the kickoff times, TV channels for Mizzou's first three football games

The kickoff times and TV broadcast information for Missouri’s first three football games of the 2018 season are set.
Mizzou’s season-opener against Tennessee-Martin will kick off at 3 p.m. in Columbia on Sept. 1. That game will be televised on the SEC Network alternate channel.
The Tigers play Wyoming the following weekend, and that Sept. 8 contest will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The exact channel will be finalized on the week of the game, which will kick off at 6 p.m. in Columbia.
Missouri’s Sept. 15 game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The game times and television information for Missouri’s remaining games will be subject to a 12-day advance notice window.
