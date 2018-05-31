Mizzou AD: Tigers can compete with every team on 2018 football schedule

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said on May 9, 2018 that he saw growth in coach Barry Odom’s football team last season and believes the Tigers can compete with anyone in 2018. Aaron Reiss
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said on May 9, 2018 that he saw growth in coach Barry Odom’s football team last season and believes the Tigers can compete with anyone in 2018. Aaron Reiss
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said on May 9, 2018 that he saw growth in coach Barry Odom’s football team last season and believes the Tigers can compete with anyone in 2018. Aaron Reiss

University of Missouri

Here are the kickoff times, TV channels for Mizzou's first three football games

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

May 31, 2018 03:07 PM

COLUMBIA

The kickoff times and TV broadcast information for Missouri’s first three football games of the 2018 season are set.

Mizzou’s season-opener against Tennessee-Martin will kick off at 3 p.m. in Columbia on Sept. 1. That game will be televised on the SEC Network alternate channel.

The Tigers play Wyoming the following weekend, and that Sept. 8 contest will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The exact channel will be finalized on the week of the game, which will kick off at 6 p.m. in Columbia.

Missouri’s Sept. 15 game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The game times and television information for Missouri’s remaining games will be subject to a 12-day advance notice window.

  Comments  