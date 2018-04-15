Mizzou football is planning to hire a former head coach as an offensive analyst

The Missouri football program is planning to add someone with experience to help first-time offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Derek Dooley.
A university source confirmed that the Tigers are in the process of hiring Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. Powermizzou.com first reported the expected hiring.
McGee has experience as a Power Five coordinator and a mid-major head coach. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois, but he was fired in December 2017 after two seasons working for head coach Lovie Smith. He had spent the two seasons prior that in the same roles at Louisville, where he worked under Bobby Petrino, who also hired him to work at Arkansas from 2008 to 2011 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
After his time at Arkansas, McGee spent two seasons as head coach at Alabama-Birmingham. He was 5-19 while leading the Blazers.
McGee's coaching career began in 1996 at Langston University, a historically black college in Oklahoma. He has also worked at Northern Iowa, Toledo, UNLV and Northwestern. Like Dooley, McGee has also spent time in the NFL. The 45-year-old McGee was a quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2000-01.
Mizzou currently has six analysts on its staff: two for offense, three for defense and one for special teams. There is no limit to how many analysts a program can have, but analysts can not recruit prospects off campus, and they do not count as one of the 10 on-field assistants who are allowed to coach players during games and practices.
McGee played two seasons at quarterback for Oklahoma, during 1994-95. He will be one of several members of head coach Barry Odom’s staff who have played for the Sooners.
