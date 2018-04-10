Drew Lock needs a backup this year, and a replacement next year. Here's Mizzou's plan

With Missouri quarterback Drew Lock returning for his senior season, a question the Tigers’ coaching staff will soon have to address is who the program will have under center in 2019.
It appears the coaches don't have a concrete plan to give any of Missouri’s three backup quarterbacks some game action this fall to help prepare them to possibly replace Lock.
“We’re not going to force it,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Derek Dooley said Tuesday. “We’re going to play our best quarterback as long as we need him.”
Lock’s departure will mark the first time Barry Odom, who has echoed Dooley's words, will have to replace a quarterback since becoming coach in December 2015. Former coach Gary Pinkel usually had his backup quarterback get a series or two early in the second quarter of games when his starter was an upperclassman.
Odom doesn’t appear interested in taking a page out of Pinkel’s book. Dooley said if a game situation presented itself in which Lock could come out of the game, then he would do it. But no planned series appear incoming.
Behind Lock, only redshirt sophomore Micah Wilson has game experience, appearing in five games in 2017, throwing 15 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. All of Wilson’s playing time came in blowout scenarios.
Wilson lined up as a wide receiver at times throughout spring ball but Dooley said that experiment has been shut down for now. He added that Wilson could return to wide receiver if it could help the team.
Missouri also has redshirt freshman Taylor Powell, redshirt junior Jack Lowary and junior college transfer Lindsey Scott Jr. at quarterback. Scott transferred to Missouri at the semester after leading East Mississippi Community College to an 11-1 record and national championship in the fall.
“His biggest thing is learning the offense,” Dooley said of Scott. “A lot of it too for me is learning what those guys all do best. You have to call it a little different for each quarterback to help them utilize what they do well and minimize what they don’t do well. But Lindsey’s got a lot of good qualities. He’s won at every level. He’s got a lot of good traits to work with.”
Dooley has been impressed with Scott but said no backup quarterback has separated from the rest of the pack during spring practices. The team’s fall camp in August will ultimately determine the team’s No. 2 quarterback.
Notes
- Missouri safety Terry Petry, a redshirt freshman, injured his right ankle during practice and had to be carried off. Odom did not address the media after Tuesday’s practice and there is no update on Petry's status.
- Tigers running back Isaiah Miller had ankle surgery after he was injured in a practice before spring break. He will miss the remainder of the spring.
Comments