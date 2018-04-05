Mizzou football's new offense could feature more than 100 different routes

The Missouri football team is still in the early stages of formulating a new offensive attack. But as the Tigers near the end of their spring practice schedule, a few things seem certain: tight ends will be more involved, quarterback Drew Lock will take the occasional snap from under center, and wide receivers will have to know more routes.

A lot more routes.

New wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile guessed that receiver Emanuel Hall has 117 different routes in the playbook. How does that compare to Mizzou’s old offense, which often did not utilize the entire field?

“Nowhere near that number,” Ofodile said. “It’s definitely expanded. I think the thought process before was we’re going to have a couple things that we do and be really, really, really good at them. And those guys were really, really, really good at those things. There’s a bunch of different ways to get it done but (the offense is) definitely much more expansive right now than it has been in the past.”

Tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley said that a season ago, most of Albert Okwuegbunam’s big catches came after he made a quick block at the line of scrimmage and popped to the middle of the field — which is far simpler than some of the routes Okwuegbunam and his fellow tight ends will run next fall. With new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley coming from the Dallas Cowboys, Finley said the tight ends have sought guidance in film of Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten.

"You've got to have more routes to get open," Finley said.

Hall was Mizzou’s greatest deep threat last fall and figures to be MU's best receiver next season. But Ofodile said he was “very excited on every level” about senior wide receiver Nate Brown, who had just 11 catches for 89 yards a season ago.

Brown was a starter in 2015, when he caught 27 passes, but he missed the 2016 season with an ankle injury that required surgery.

"He’s really embraced our need for leadership in the room,” Ofodile said. “He kind of expands that leadership group. He’s the first guy in the building. He’s the last one to leave. He’s had a great spring for us. He’s blocked well. He’s caught well. He’s proved to be a deep threat. He was more known for a possession guy. Very proud of him.”

Defense is experimenting, too

Missouri’s coaches have slotted players at multiple spots along the defensive line throughout spring practice. This is partially out of necessity, to help ensure each player in a deep unit receives thorough work. But the move has also helped the Tigers experiment with diversifying their defensive fronts.

Odom preferred a 3-4 base defense when he was at Memphis, but when he came to MU to be defensive coordinator in 2015, then-head coach Gary Pinkel’s roster was more fit for a 4-3 defense (four linemen and three linebackers). Odom has used some three-lineman looks since, and as he enters his third year as Missouri’s head coach, he feels he has recruited the personnel to play “a little bit more multiple defensively.”

On Tuesday, Odom mentioned Caleb Sampson, Jordan Elliott and Akial Byers as versatile components of the line. MU's head coach believes having players who are capable of moving around on the line will prevent injuries from causing significant blows to his defense.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said playing more three-lineman looks requires his linebackers to learn more concepts, too. They have different defensive keys to focus on, and they attack different gaps.

The season is still months away, so just how much the Tigers will diversify their defensive schemes compared to past seasons is unclear. For now, Walters said, Mizzou is “trying to marry up the two (defensive schemes) and find the right balance without overcomplicating or overthinking anything.”

Newcomers in the mix as returners

Special teams coordinator Andy Hill said wide receiver Harry Ballard III, a junior college transfer, and Dominic Gicinto, from Raytown, could contribute as return men on special teams.

Gicinto, who enrolled early, has made a good impression on Missouri’s coaches during spring practices.

Beckner out

Defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. was limited in practice on Thursday because of a sprained ankle. He suffered the injury during a practice prior to MU’s spring break.