What Missouri AD Jim Sterk said about the Michael Porter Jr. era

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk caught up with local reporters Thursday as the collegiate athletics season begins to wrap up.
Sterk, who has had an eventful year between his lawsuit with South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and breaking ground on Faurot Field’s South End Zone Project said he thinks his department is having “a really good year” with 17 out of 20 programs projected to make the postseason.
“Wrestling is disappointed in being sixth,” he said. “Sometimes, coaches have to take a step back and reflect on their overall body of work.”
The Missouri basketball season marked the first time that both programs made the NCAA Tournament since 2001. Sterk said he didn’t expect Missouri’s men's basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament at this time a year ago and was very impressed with the job coach Cuonzo Martin did.
“I was hoping we could show improvement,” Sterk said. “It went above and beyond that.”
Sterk was also surprised at how the situation with freshman phenom Michael Porter Jr. was handled. Porter, who declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, was the first one-and-done Sterk has every dealt with in his career and said he was “blindsided” by the 6-foot-11 forward’s decision to get back surgery in November.
“It was disappointing to hear,” he said. “Surprising was the biggest thing. No one really knew anything like that.”
When asked if he thought the situation could have been handled better, Sterk didn’t elaborate much and said that was more of a coach's call than his own.
He added that a heads-up the day it was announced would have been nice.
Sterk said it’s too early to tell what Porter’s financial impact was for the athletic department since it will be another month until he has numbers for concessions and merchandise sales.
He credited Porter for helping create buzz around the program early in the season and for the rest of the team sustaining it after Porter went under the knife.
“The team took on that responsibility of creating excitement,” Sterk said. “I think they did a heck of a job. I think people at the start were disappointed but were excited about what was truly happening on the court.”
Sterk praised Martin for his handling of the season, given the Porter injury and how he guided Missouri to its first NCAA Tournament in five years.
He said to those who know Martin, they shouldn’t be surprised.
“Nothing fazes (Martin),” he said. “He’ll make hard decisions and tough decisions. It seems like he doesn’t linger. He tries to get the best out of every situation that he’s dealt.”
Other news
▪ Sterk said the South End Zone Project really won’t look different until the fall, when the structure of the new facility begins to take shape.
He added that Missouri will use trailers for players to change and huddle in for games during the season with the old locker room currently demolished.
He said other changes for game days are still being planned.
▪ The Hearnes Center doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Sterk said he’s learned that it would cost more than it’s worth to demolish it and build a new one. The arena, which houses Missouri’s wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics and indoor track aside from other functions, is being renovated with a new cooling system.
“It’s not ready to fall down,” he said. “It’s a fortress. We’re investing back into it.”
▪ Sterk said he plans to address the softball team towards the end of the season about what his plans are for the program. The team is currently 19-17 under interim coach Gina Fogue.
“I think she’s really doing a good job with the team she has,” Sterk said.
▪ He’s also happy with his department’s relationship with the university’s Title IX office.
Missouri basketball player Terrence Phillips was under a Title IX investigation in January and is no longer on the team. Sterk said his department can only handle so much of those investigations and that deputy AD Sarah Reesman is the department’s point person for it.
“There’s a lot of rules that people don’t understand,” Sterk said. “There’s a lot we don’t control. They're maybe doing an investigation that we don’t know much about. It’s as good as it can be.”
