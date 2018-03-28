Mizzou's Robertson will be in San Antonio for the Final Four — and playing for money

Kassius Robertson's Missouri career is over, but he isn't done being part of the Southeastern Conference just yet.
The graduate transfer guard who led Mizzou in scoring this season will be part of the 3X3U National Championship. The three-day, three-on-three basketball competition will take place in San Antonio, the site of the Final Four. Teams representing college basketball’s 32 conference will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.
Each team of four is made up of players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. Robertson will play alongside South Carolina’s Frank Booker and two players from Georgia, Yante Maten and Juwan Parker.
