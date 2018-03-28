Missouri Tigers guard Kassius Robertson (3) drove past Mississippi Rebels forward Bruce Stevens (12) in the first half during the University of Missouri and University of Mississippi Southeastern Conference basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri Tigers guard Kassius Robertson (3) drove past Mississippi Rebels forward Bruce Stevens (12) in the first half during the University of Missouri and University of Mississippi Southeastern Conference basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in Columbia, Missouri. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers guard Kassius Robertson (3) drove past Mississippi Rebels forward Bruce Stevens (12) in the first half during the University of Missouri and University of Mississippi Southeastern Conference basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in Columbia, Missouri. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com

University of Missouri

Mizzou's Robertson will be in San Antonio for the Final Four — and playing for money

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

March 28, 2018 03:36 PM

Kassius Robertson's Missouri career is over, but he isn't done being part of the Southeastern Conference just yet.

The graduate transfer guard who led Mizzou in scoring this season will be part of the 3X3U National Championship. The three-day, three-on-three basketball competition will take place in San Antonio, the site of the Final Four. Teams representing college basketball’s 32 conference will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

Each team of four is made up of players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. Robertson will play alongside South Carolina’s Frank Booker and two players from Georgia, Yante Maten and Juwan Parker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  