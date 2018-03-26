Comparing Jontay Porter's season to other standout college players who reclassified

Despite skipping his senior year of high school to join the Missouri basketball squad, freshman Jontay Porter put up impressive numbers as one of college basketball’s youngest players.
Porter put up 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and shot 36 percent from beyond the three-point arc while averaging 24.5 minutes. The 6-foot-11 freshman was voted as the Southeastern Conference’s co-sixth man of the year and earned a spot on the all-freshman team while helping Missouri make its first NCAA Tournament in five years.
Here’s how Porter’s season compared to other recent standout college players who skipped a year of high school.
Andrew Wiggins, Kansas: Wiggins announced in fall 2012 that he would reclassify to his original class of 2013, after previously being in the 2014 class. He committed to Kansas that spring and came into Lawrence alongside fellow freshman blue-chip Joel Embiid and diamond-in-the-rough Frank Mason. Wiggins averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in his lone season at Kansas while shooting 34 percent from three. The Jayhawks were bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed to No. 10 Stanford.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky: Two months after Wiggins announced his intentions to reclassify, Towns joined the trend in December 2012 and then committed to Kentucky. The 7-footer played in John Calipari’s platoon system during his lone college season on a team that featured fellow lottery picks Devin Booker and Olathe Northwest’s Willie Cauley-Stein and went to the Final Four. In 21 minutes per game, Towns averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, nearly identical numbers to Porter. But Porter doesn’t have the physical build of Towns and attempted 110 threes to Towns' 8.
Nerlens Noel, Kentucky: Towns’ predecessor in the paint at Kentucky was originally a part of the 2013 class but he moved up to graduate in 2012. Noel’s lone year at Kentucky was shortened because of an ACL tear in February 2013 and the Wildcats were knocked out in the first round of the NIT. That didn’t stop him being chosen conference freshman and defensive player of the year and landing on the all-SEC first team. Noel is a more defensive-minded player and averaged 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game. Despite the injury, Noel went No. 7 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Andre Dawkins, Duke: In 2008, Dawkins committed to join Duke two years later, but reclassified up to 2009 after the Blue Devils needed point guard depth. Dawkins spent his freshman year as a backup point guard to Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer, averaging 4.4 points and 12.1 minutes per game as Duke won the 2010 national title.
Wayne Selden, Kansas: Selden was another heralded Kansas recruit alongside Wiggins who also went from 2014 back to his original class of 2013. Selden started alongside Wiggins and averaged 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Unlike a lot of players who reclassified, Selden ended up staying at Kansas for three seasons before leaving for the NBA.
Dakari Johnson, Kentucky: Add Johnson to the list of Kentucky big men to skip a year of high school. Johnson sat out a year at Montverde Academy in Florida after transferring and ended up playing one year there when he could have played two. Johnson was the backup to Julius Randle as a freshman on a team that went to the 2014 national title game despite being a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Johnson backed up Towns in the platoon system his sophomore year and averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, a slight improvement from his freshman year. He left Kentucky after the Wildcats’ Final Four loss to Wisconsin in 2015.
Derryck Thornton, Duke: Thornton was another Blue Devil who reclassified up a year after the program needed help at point guard. He joined Duke in 2015 and was the primary floor general on a Sweet 16 team. Thornton averaged 7.1 points and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman and left after one year. Duke had Frank Jackson run the point the following year. Thornton ended up at Southern California.
