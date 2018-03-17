Mizzou wrestling clinches another top-10 national finish

Missouri’s wrestling program finished its season with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Cleveland. The program had four All-Americans, including Kearney product Grant Leeth and senior Daniel Lewis, a Blue Springs resident.
The NCAA Championships still have one more session left but Missouri has already secured its placement. The Tigers lead Virginia Tech, the seventh place team, by 14 points.
Both Lewis (174 pounds) and sophomore Jaydin Eierman (141 pounds) came in fourth in their respective weight classes after deep runs in wrestlebacks. Leeth was sixth at 149 pounds. Willie Miklus, who was recently granted a sixth year of eligibility after missing last season because of a knee injury, was seventh in the 197-pound bracket.
The top-10 finish is the fourth straight for the program and seventh under head coach Brian Smith. Missouri’s four All-Americans also marks the fourth straight year the program had at least four wrestlers receive the distinction.
Smith’s program is primed for another big season next year as the Tigers only lose starters Barlow McGhee (125 pounds) and Joey Lavallee (157 pounds) to graduation.
