Mizzou Tigers are one and done in NCAA Tournament with loss to Florida State

SHARE COPY LINK University of Missouri basketball players, led by Michael Porter Jr., were emotional as they walked to their locker room following a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State on Friday, March 16, 2018. Aaron Reiss

University of Missouri basketball players, led by Michael Porter Jr., were emotional as they walked to their locker room following a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State on Friday, March 16, 2018. Aaron Reiss