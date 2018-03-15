Will Missouri struggle to re-integrate Jordan Barnett should the Tigers win Friday?

Since Michael Porter Jr.’s return to the Missouri lineup during the SEC Tournament, much has been made about the Tigers' ability to quickly integrate him into the offense after being out for so long.
But Missouri might need to integrate another key piece into its lineup on Sunday, should it win Friday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Florida State.
Senior wing Jordan Barnett will miss Friday’s game after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning.
If Missouri were to win on Friday, head coach Cuonzo Martin said Barnett would play in Sunday’s game, which would presumably be against No. 1 seed Xavier.
While Missouri struggled to integrate Porter, the Tigers don’t think they’ll have the same issue with Barnett, if the situation presents itself.
"I don't think there's a challenge at all because, again, his approach — I think what makes him good is his approach to the game, his approach to practice, and he's so even-keeled,” Martin said. “So I think that helps him.”
While Porter missed the entire regular season while recovering from back surgery, Friday will be the first game Barnett won't play in since he transferred to Missouri in 2015.
Since he’s been with the team all season and can practice through his suspension, Barnett has still been involved with the program despite his inability to play.
With Missouri down to eight available players for Friday’s game, Martin said Barnett’s loss is big from the experience standpoint since he’s a veteran who can score and provide a relaxed demeanor in games.
“You're not going to replace a guy of that magnitude because he's been through it for so long and guys lean on him for production,” Martin said. “I've never been around a guy — he's 22 years old — with that sense of calmness to him through any situation. So most players look to that. If it's not there, it's an adjustment within itself.”
Martin said he thinks if anything, Barnett’s biggest hurdle will be on the mental side because he would return after being suspended for making a poor decision.
“How people might perceive him when he steps on the floor, how he thinks what people might think of him,” Martin said. “He might deal with that. But I thought he's had a great presence in dealing with tough situations, even on the floor. I think he'll be okay.”
Barnett has been Missouri’s second-leading scorer and rebounder throughout the season, with 13.7 points and 5.9 boards per game. He shot 41.4 percent from three-point territory and only trails graduate transfer Kassius Robertson in that category.
Forward Kevin Puryear knows Missouri has to take care of business Friday night for Barnett’s career to continue but remains optimistic that his teammate will come back swinging, if he ever plays again.
“I don't think he'll really miss a beat, honestly,” Puryear said. "He's been a great producer for us all year, rebounding, shooting, you know, just being that gritty guy that we've needed all season. If we win that first game, I think he'll come back in full swing.”
