The Porter brothers will determine Mizzou's NCAA Tournament outcome vs. FSU

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State
WHEN/WHERE: About 8:45 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
TV: TBS
Projected Lineups:
P
No.
Missouri
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
23
Jeremiah Tilmon
6-10
Fr.
8.4
F
24
Kevin Puryear
6-7
Jr.
8.8
F
13
Michael Porter Jr.
6-10
Fr.
7.0
G
15
Jordan Geist
6-2
Jr.
7.4
G
3
Kassius Robertson
6-3
Sr.
16.2
P
No.
Florida State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
21
Christ Koumadje
7-4
Jr.
7.4
F
0
Phil Cofer
6-8
Sr.
13.1
F
14
Terance Mann
6-6
Jr.
13.2
G
11
Braian Angola
6-6
Sr.
12.9
G
2
CJ Walker
6-1
So.
8.5
Keys for Missouri
Find an offensive flow with Michael Porter Jr.: Mizzou will not win if the freshman forward plays like he did against Georgia. In his first game since the season opener, Porter Jr. required 17 shots to score just 12 points. The Tigers' offense looked stagnant, as teammates stood and watched while Porter Jr. dominated the ball. The 6-foot-10 freshman who underwent back surgery in November still doesn’t have his usual explosion, so he can’t force isolation drives to the basket. Coach Cuonzo Martin wants Porter Jr. to have more catch-and-shoot opportunities. The Tigers might also want Porter Jr. to post up more, so that he can play closer to the basket and conserve energy.
Step up defensively with Jordan Barnett out: The senior forward is suspended for this game, so someone else will have to cover 6-foot-6 Seminole forward Terance Mann, an athletic wing player who leads FSU in rebounding (5.7 boards per game). Who will guard Mann? Michael Porter Jr. seems like the best option — but he is still adjusting to game speed.
Get another hot shooting performance from Jontay Porter: The 6-foot-11 freshman forward has averaged 21 points over Mizzou’s past three contests. He shot 10-of-14 from three in those games, and Mizzou will need him to stretch the floor again on Friday. Florida State’s two 7-footers, Christ Koumdaje and Ike Obiagu, combine to average 28.6 minutes per game and have helped Florida State hold opponents to 45.5 percent shooting from inside the three-point arc this season. That ranks 25th in the country, according to KenPom. If Jontay Porter can pull the Seminoles’ big men away from the paint, offense will be easier for MU.
Stay composed: No one who will play for Missouri on Friday has participated in a NCAA Tournament game before. The Tigers can’t let the environment, or the stakes, cause them to force shots and abandon their game plan. Mizzou has played two neutral site games in front of packed crowds this season: the Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois and the game against Georgia in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Mizzou lost both of those contests at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Maybe Nashville will treat the Tigers differently.
Keys for Florida State
Draw fouls, and make free throws: The Seminoles led the Atlantic Coast Conference in free-throw attempts during conference play (24.1 per game), but they have shot just 68.5 percent from the foul line this season. Even if FSU performs poorly at the foul line, Florida State’s number of visits there will be important to watch. If the Seminoles are getting to the free throw line, then they are drawing fouls against a Tiger team that has just 8 available players, including a walk-on. The difference in depth between these two teams is staggering. Ten Seminoles average more than 10 minutes per game.
Defend the three-point line: Florida State was last in the ACC in three-point defensive shooting percentage. Conference opponents made 40.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc against the Seminoles, who are facing a Mizzou team that has made 10 or more threes in 20 games this season. But Missouri will be without Barnett, who is second on the team in three-point percentage. The Seminoles must prepare for the Tigers to free the Porter brothers on the perimeter by having them set screens for ball handlers, including Kassius Robertson, who is shooting a career-high 42.5 percent from three this season but has shot just 3-of-10 in each of MU's past two games.
Play good off-ball defense on Michael Porter Jr.: The Seminoles need to try to deny him the ball and prevent Porter Jr. from getting open, catch-and-shoot opportunities. If a defender is on Porter Jr. right when he catches the ball, then the freshman who still lacks is normal athleticism might try to force drives to the hoop, where he could have trouble scoring.
