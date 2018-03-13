This Missouri star athlete is the first Tiger to win five national titles

In a weekend dominated by both Missouri basketball programs awaiting their fates for the NCAA Tournament, senior track star Karissa Schweizer made school history.
Schweizer won a pair of national titles at the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas for her fourth and fifth individual crowns, which surpassed former wrestler J’den Cox for the most in school history.
She won the 5,000-meter national title on Friday with a time of 15 minutes, 42.23 seconds after leading the race through its entirety. She became the fifth female athlete to win the NCAA 5,000 title in consecutive years.
“It has not hit me yet,” Schweizer said of her school record. “It’s still crazy to me. Coming here as a freshman I’m just really proud where I’m at now.”
Schweizer added to her haul on Saturday, winning the 3,000 in 8:53.36, the third-fastest time in the meet’s history. She led for the majority of the race but had Boise State’s Allie Ostrander behind her for a while before pulling away in the final lap.
“The 5,000 is a little longer so you have a little more time to relax,” she said. “So I push the pace. In the 3,000 you don’t have as much time so I have to keep the pace in mind and really cut it down.”
Missouri’s outdoor track season starts on March 24 with the Arkansas spring invitational. Schweizer said her main goal for the spring season is to get her 1,500 time down. Her personal best is 4:15.77.
