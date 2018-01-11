These two freshmen resurrected Mizzou’s offense in a win over Georgia

More Videos 2:06 Cuonzo Martin offers suggestions to men's college basketball rules Pause 1:27 MU's Jeremiah Tilmon stays out of foul trouble 1:24 Five reasons why Drew Lock was destined for a record season 2:05 Jordan Barnett on getting walk-on Adam Wolf into the game 3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 1:45 Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:58 Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer 1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 2:44 His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

MU's Jeremiah Tilmon stays out of foul trouble The Missouri freshman plays 20 minutes and scores 10 points while committing just two fouls in Wednesday's win over Georgia. The Missouri freshman plays 20 minutes and scores 10 points while committing just two fouls in Wednesday's win over Georgia. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

The Missouri freshman plays 20 minutes and scores 10 points while committing just two fouls in Wednesday's win over Georgia. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star