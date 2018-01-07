Sophie Cunningham returns, and Mizzou beats defending national champ South Carolina

Sophie Cunningham played through an injury on Sunday, when Mizzou beat South Carolina 83-74, because she is Sophie Cunningham. This is what she does.
The junior All-American played through back pain all of last season, and the pain was so severe that she considered surgery, which would have sidelined her all of this season. Instead, she has led the No. 15 Tigers to a 14-2 record — 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference — while being one of the best and most efficient players in the country.
A right knee sprain kept her out of Mizzou’s Thursday loss against LSU, which ended Missouri’s 13-game winning streak. The Tigers needed Cunningham to have any chance at beating the Gamecocks (13-2, 2-1), the No. 4 team in the country and the reigning national champions.
So Cunningham played and played well. She finished with 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds. She was animated from the start, and she was maybe at her best in the third quarter, when Mizzou fought off multiple South Carolina comebacks and repeatedly pushed its lead to double digits. Mizzou entered the fourth quarter ahead 60-50.
Never miss a local story.
Cunningham had six points and four assists in that third quarter. Two of her baskets were layups that shouldn’t have gone — at least not if anyone else was trying them.
She took a dribble between two defenders and threw the ball over her head with her back to the basket. The ball went off the backboard and dropped through the net.
Later, with nowhere to go, she pivoted around two defenders before dropping her body low to the ground to get another shot off the backboard.
She tried to top all of that early in the fourth quarter, when she drove to the left side of the basket, split two South Carolina defenders and a scooped the ball in with her right hand. Then she swaggered in front of her bench and did a little dance. That left her teammates and head coach Robin Pingeton laughing.
When these teams played at Mizzou Arena last February, Cunningham scored a last-second layup against the then-No. 6 ranked Gamecocks to give an unranked Missouri team the win.
This victory might mean more. It is just the fourth in program history over a team ranked in the top four in the AP poll, and it’s an obvious postseason resume builder for the most-talented roster Pingeton has had at Missouri. With a regional in Kansas City, the Tigers could reach the Final Four without leaving the state.
The Gamecocks never really posed a true threat in the fourth quarter. South Carolina’s last lead came early in the second quarter, before back to back threes by Jordan Roundtree and Amber Smith helped start a 15-6 Missouri run. Cunningham — who made 9 of 10 shots and 9 of 11 free throws — finished the run off with three of Mizzou’s final four field goals of the half, including a backdoor cut that ended with a layup.
The Tigers, who made 5 of 8 three-point attempts in the first half and shot 50 percent from the field, went into the half with a 35-29 lead.
South Carolina had only trailed at the half in one other game this season, a home loss to No. 6 Notre Dame.
Thanks to foul trouble and a hit to the face from Missouri forward Cierra Porter, South Carolina’s star player, A’ja Wilson — a two-time consensus first-team All-American — played just eight minutes in the first half and scored only two points. Wilson, who finished with a season low eight points in 19 minutes, fouled out with just under three minutes left and the Tigers ahead 69-60.
That final foul call on Wilson caused South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to get angry. Referees ejected Staley, who had already received one technical foul after Porter hit Wilson in the face and officials didn’t call a foul.
Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Missouri.
The Tigers play the Gamecocks again on Jan. 28, at South Carolina.
Comments