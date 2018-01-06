Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 6

University of Missouri

FLORIDA 77, MISSOURI 75

Florida

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Stone

32

5-9

1-3

6

1

2

13

Hayes

28

3-7

4-5

5

0

3

10

Allen

18

1-5

0-0

0

2

3

2

Chiozza

32

5-11

2-2

0

6

3

13

Koulechov

33

4-11

5-6

8

1

2

15

Hudson

27

5-7

4-7

3

1

1

16

Okauru

13

2-5

0-0

3

2

1

5

Ballard

9

1-4

0-0

1

0

1

2

Gak

7

0-0

1-2

3

0

0

1

Totals

200

26-59

17-25

29

13

16

77

Percentages: FG .441, FT .680. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hudson 2-3, Stone 2-4, Koulechov 2-5, Okauru 1-3, Chiozza 1-4, Allen 0-1, Ballard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Stone 2, Hayes). Turnovers: 6 (Koulechov 2, Chiozza, Hayes, Okauru, Stone). Steals: 6 (Hayes 4, Ballard, Chiozza). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnett

39

8-13

6-7

9

0

2

28

Puryear

28

2-7

1-1

3

0

2

5

Tilmon

8

2-3

4-5

1

0

5

8

Geist

28

2-3

1-2

3

1

0

6

Robertson

37

3-9

4-4

1

0

3

12

J.Porter

27

3-7

2-2

7

6

4

9

Phillips

12

1-3

0-0

0

0

3

2

VanLeer

11

1-1

0-0

4

1

0

3

Nikko

10

1-2

0-0

1

1

1

2

Totals

200

23-48

18-21

29

9

20

75

Percentages: FG .479, FT .857. Three-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Barnett 6-9, Robertson 2-3, VanLeer 1-1, Geist 1-2, J.Porter 1-2, Phillips 0-1, Puryear 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Porter 2, Nikko). Turnovers: 11 (Robertson 3, Geist 2, Puryear 2, Barnett, Phillips, Tilmon, VanLeer). Steals: 4 (Barnett, J.Porter, Nikko, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Tilmon.

Half: Florida 36-35. Att: 15,061.

