Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 6

FLORIDA 77, MISSOURI 75
Florida
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Stone
32
5-9
1-3
6
1
2
13
Hayes
28
3-7
4-5
5
0
3
10
Allen
18
1-5
0-0
0
2
3
2
Chiozza
32
5-11
2-2
0
6
3
13
Koulechov
33
4-11
5-6
8
1
2
15
Hudson
27
5-7
4-7
3
1
1
16
Okauru
13
2-5
0-0
3
2
1
5
Ballard
9
1-4
0-0
1
0
1
2
Gak
7
0-0
1-2
3
0
0
1
Totals
200
26-59
17-25
29
13
16
77
Percentages: FG .441, FT .680. Three-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hudson 2-3, Stone 2-4, Koulechov 2-5, Okauru 1-3, Chiozza 1-4, Allen 0-1, Ballard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Stone 2, Hayes). Turnovers: 6 (Koulechov 2, Chiozza, Hayes, Okauru, Stone). Steals: 6 (Hayes 4, Ballard, Chiozza). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
39
8-13
6-7
9
0
2
28
Puryear
28
2-7
1-1
3
0
2
5
Tilmon
8
2-3
4-5
1
0
5
8
Geist
28
2-3
1-2
3
1
0
6
Robertson
37
3-9
4-4
1
0
3
12
J.Porter
27
3-7
2-2
7
6
4
9
Phillips
12
1-3
0-0
0
0
3
2
VanLeer
11
1-1
0-0
4
1
0
3
Nikko
10
1-2
0-0
1
1
1
2
Totals
200
23-48
18-21
29
9
20
75
Percentages: FG .479, FT .857. Three-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Barnett 6-9, Robertson 2-3, VanLeer 1-1, Geist 1-2, J.Porter 1-2, Phillips 0-1, Puryear 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Porter 2, Nikko). Turnovers: 11 (Robertson 3, Geist 2, Puryear 2, Barnett, Phillips, Tilmon, VanLeer). Steals: 4 (Barnett, J.Porter, Nikko, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Tilmon.
Half: Florida 36-35. Att: 15,061.
