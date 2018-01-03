Three-pointers help Mizzou end long conference road skid

Missouri broke a 32-game losing streak in conference road games on Wednesday with an obvious formula.
The Tigers beat South Carolina 79-68 by doing what they do well — making three-pointers — and avoiding turnovers, which have consistently hobbled them all season, especially in losses.
Mizzou turned the ball over just 13 times and converted 14 of 24 three-point attempts, tying a season high for makes. Freshman Jontay Porter made five of them and scored a career high 19 points. Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson each made four threes.
Missouri (11-3, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) came into the game leading the SEC in percentage of points coming from deep, and the Tigers made nine of 16 three-point attempts in the first half. South Carolina (9-5, 0-2) made just nine field goals total during that time.
With about 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half and Tigers up 21-19, Barnett hit his third three of the night. Porter, who was 14 when Missouri last won a conference road game, hit two soon after. Those threes spurred a 15-2 run and gave Missouri a lead that never went back to single digits.
Barnett has now made 29 of 59 three-point attempts during the Tigers’ last nine games.
Coach Cuonzo Martin said he needed more production from Porter and Kevin Puryear at power forward following Missouri’s Dec. 23 loss to Illinois. Against South Carolina — the Tigers’ first opponent since that Braggin’ Rights game — the two combined for 13 rebounds, including 10 rebounds in the first half.
Puryear, who scored 6 points, grabbed an offensive board with just more than a minute remaining in the first half and passed to Robertson, who made his third three of the game and Mizzou’s final one of the half to put the Tigers ahead by 16 points.
Robertson finished with 23 points on 6 of 12 shooting for his third straight 20-point game.
About three minutes into the game, freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon went to the bench with two fouls — including a flagrant one — and didn’t return until the second half. But his absence didn’t much matter. The Tigers still outrebounded the Gamecocks by two during the first 20 minutes.
Tilmon left the game again just seconds into the second half, when he drew his third foul, but Mizzou’s hot shooting continued.
Jordan Geist made a three through a foul, just as Barnett did in the first half. Robertson swished another three-pointer soon after to make it 48-33 with just more than 15 minutes remaining.
South Carolina forward Chris Silva, the team’s leading scorer this season, went to the bench after referees called him for his fourth foul with more than 15 minutes remaining and the Gamecocks down 12. Then the Gamecocks quickly went down 18 because a Barnett steal and layup started a quick 6-0 Tiger run.
Silva, who finished with a team high 18 points in just 16 minutes, didn’t come back in the game until about four minutes remained. By that time, the Gamecocks had begun a 12-3 run that would trim the Tigers’ lead — which was once as great as 21 points — to nine late. But Mizzou’s hot shooting and South Carolina’s offensive struggles during the first 35 minutes were too much to overcome.
The Gamecocks began the second half 3 of 13 from the field, which led to one fan yelling for coach Frank Martin to just put in a walk-on with more than 11 minutes remaining. The fan then left what was already a mostly empty Colonial Life Arena. Martin has called attendance this season — after his team made the Final Four — “embarrassing.” Students being on break and snow in this part of the country didn’t help.
This wasn’t a raucous road environment. But a conference win away from home still counts, even if it happened in front of approximately 2,000 people. And the Tigers, who last won a game like this on Jan. 28, 2014, won’t be picky.
