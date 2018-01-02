Salaries for two new Mizzou football assistants announced

Missouri football’s two newest assistant football coaches received pay raises from their previous jobs, according to memorandums of understanding acquired by The Star.
MU inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and offensive line coach Brad Davis both agreed to two-year contracts that will expire in February 2020. According to the memorandums, Hargreaves agreed to a base salary of $335,000, while Davis’ is $400,000. Neither contract has been finalized.
Both deals require each coach to pay the school monthly installments of their base salary for up to six months should they leave Missouri for another job. Should they be fired without cause, the university will owe each coach their base salary in monthly installments for up to 12 months. Each coach is eligible for moving expenses that cost no more than 10 percent of their base salary.
Hargreaves comes to Missouri from Arkansas, where he spent the last few seasons coaching under Bret Bielema. In Fayetteville, Hargreaves was making $300,000 a year, according to published reports. He replaces former defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross, who was fired earlier in the season. Cross was paid $600,000 at Missouri.
Davis spent the past season coaching at Florida, where he made $301,500 in his lone season with the Gators. He previously coached at FCS power James Madison, East Carolina and North Texas among others. Davis replaces Glen Elarbee, who followed offensive coordinator Josh Heupel to Central Florida. Elarbee was making $360,000 this past season at Missouri, a $40,000 raise from the 2016 season.
Missouri still has two coaching vacancies to fill, with coach Barry Odom yet to announce a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to replace Heupel. Additionally, on Jan. 9 a new NCAA rule allowing FBS schools to hire a 10th assistant coach goes into effect.
