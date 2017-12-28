Missouri’s Marcell Frazier points finger left and right after Texas Bowl loss

On Tuesday, Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier discussed how tough his season was when he admitted he played through the year with a torn quadriceps and a shoulder injury because as a senior he wanted to be out there for his team.
But on Wednesday after the Tigers’ 33-16 loss to Texas in the Texas Bowl, Frazier showed he had a lot more to say.
The senior lineman, who led the conference in tackles-for-loss despite the injuries, blamed the officials and former Missouri offensive coaches for the loss and applauded the defense’s effort against the Longhorns.
Frazier finished the game with two of Missouri’s 11 tackles-for loss and complemented the play of fellow senior linemen A.J. Logan and Jordan Harold. Harold led the team with two sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss in the loss.
“There were questionable calls in my opinion,” Frazier said. “J’Mon (Moore) got face-masked a couple of times. Our (defensive backs) were touching those guys with one finger and they were getting calls. We know what it is, it’s a little bit of homecooking. Physically we outplayed them. I can hang my hat on that. The front four I think we physically outplayed their front five.”
When asked about the Tigers’ performance on offense, Frazier pointed the finger at departed offensive coordinator Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee who both went to Central Florida after Heupel was named head coach there. Frazier, a 6-foot-5 defensive end, said the duo left the offense “in a bad position.”
Frazier said since incoming Nebraska coach Scott Frost will be coaching Central Florida in the Peach Bowl next week, he wondered if Elarbee and Heupel could have done the same for the Tigers, but admitted he “didn’t know the politics of it.”
“As men they have to look in the mirror,” Frazier said. “They let a whole bunch of teenage boys down. They left and they have to do what’s best for their family, but I think it showed up a little bit today. We were doing things we haven’t done since maybe the Auburn game. It shows up. You practice for almost a whole month with a O-coordinator or a offensive-line coach after having one of the most dominating offenses in the nation. It’s tough. I believe they let some guys down.”
During his meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Frazier had said that Missouri was treating the Texas Bowl “like the national championship.” He called the practices Missouri had since arriving in Texas some of the best of the season and thought motivation and focus wouldn’t be issues come game time.
Missouri’s first series on defense featured three penalties for 40 yards to Texas. Penalties crippled Missouri throughout the game as the team finished with nine penalties for 86 yards.
“We came out fast,” Frazier said. “Just came out really fast. We played really sloppy. They had some questionable calls. But we played really sloppy. The defense, I think we played well on defense. You can only overcome so many turnovers.”
Frazier finished the season with 15.5 tackles-for loss and seven sacks.
